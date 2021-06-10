Sciencast Management LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.