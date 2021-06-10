SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $110,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67.

