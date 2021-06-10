Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,760 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita stock opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.02. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

