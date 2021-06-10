Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,533. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

