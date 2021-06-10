Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,243,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,696,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.46. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,185. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20.

