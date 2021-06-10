Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Sells 459,331 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $38,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,221,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 2,206,967 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74.

