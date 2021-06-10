31,308 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Yandex by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Yandex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 710,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

YNDX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.13. 13,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

