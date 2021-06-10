Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $62.59 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.9% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $62,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,837,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,637,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,824. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92.

