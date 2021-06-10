UBS Group AG Purchases 347,700 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $117,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.97 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72.

