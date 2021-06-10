Advisory Research Inc. Sells 273 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock valued at $41,504,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

