Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.19.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.28, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 58,989 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,612 shares of company stock worth $40,530,804. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

