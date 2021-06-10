Contrasting Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) & Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Limbach has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Limbach and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 0.66% 8.77% 1.88% Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limbach and Alberton Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $568.21 million 0.18 $5.81 million $0.77 12.84 Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Limbach has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

Limbach beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefabrication construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; multi-family apartments; data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

