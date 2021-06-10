UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $121,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

