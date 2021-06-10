UBS Group AG Has $136.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $136,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $185.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

