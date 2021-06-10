Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Shares of CRWS opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Earnings History for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.