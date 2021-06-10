Head-To-Head Contrast: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -77.89% -27.80% -18.83% bluebird bio -257.34% -43.18% -33.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88 bluebird bio 0 12 6 0 2.33

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.05%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $60.53, indicating a potential upside of 80.16%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REGENXBIO and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 10.35 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -12.63 bluebird bio $250.73 million 9.11 -$618.70 million ($9.95) -3.40

REGENXBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats bluebird bio on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop vectorized antibodies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as ReGenX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's product candidates in oncology include Idecabtagene vicleucel and bb21217, which are chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis Pharma AG, Orchard Therapeutics Limited, Medigene AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Forty Seven, Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Inc., Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., the Seattle Children's Research Institute, University of North Carolina, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

