The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.