Burst Trading 17% Lower This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $112,907.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

