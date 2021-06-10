PIBBLE Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $28.92 million and $47,909.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

