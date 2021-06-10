Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Hits $2.35 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $198,333.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.28 or 0.00862960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.34 or 0.08522022 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

