Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $225.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

