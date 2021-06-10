Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

