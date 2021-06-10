Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSI stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,463,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,301,896 shares of company stock worth $80,812,657 and have sold 716,572 shares worth $43,648,011. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

