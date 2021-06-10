Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $877.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $836.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

