Full18 Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.