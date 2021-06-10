TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 291,080 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,080 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $22,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

