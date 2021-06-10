TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $41.89 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $41,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

