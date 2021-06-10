TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $48.25 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

