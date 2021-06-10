Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 927,359 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £11.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.19.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

