TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 329,250 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $56,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,850 shares of company stock worth $2,599,875. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

