Advisory Research Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,720 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after buying an additional 441,132 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,162,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

