Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) declared a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Orange has decreased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.