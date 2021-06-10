Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 486 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,903.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

