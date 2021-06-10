Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

