ING Groep NV Acquires 8,110 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

