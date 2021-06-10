Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

LSPD traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,673. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.36. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

