$723.65 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce sales of $723.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $721.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $298.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $72,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 181.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

