Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

6/8/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/7/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/4/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/2/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/27/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

5/26/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/14/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/14/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/13/2021 – ageas SA/NV had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/11/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

5/3/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

