Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 858 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,307. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

