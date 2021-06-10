Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 9,181 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 6.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $609.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,358,203. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $587.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

