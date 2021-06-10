Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 5,185 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. Tesla accounts for about 4.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.85. 159,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.65. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

