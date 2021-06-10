Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Decreased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 54,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,119. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

