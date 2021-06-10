Burleson & Company LLC Buys 248 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,781. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

