Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $10.40 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $10.40 or 0.00027328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $96,741.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00200412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.85 or 0.01316308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,226.39 or 1.00464393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,061,617 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.