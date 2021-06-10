Blockchain Certified Data Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.41 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $411,611.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.00861222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.36 or 0.08508247 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,022,844 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

