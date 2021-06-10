Melon (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $57.42 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.00861222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.36 or 0.08508247 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

