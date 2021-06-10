GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $302.56 on Thursday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.51 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

