Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,425 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,849,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $213.95 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

