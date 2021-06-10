Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

