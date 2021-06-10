InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

